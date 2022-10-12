Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $127.15 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a PE ratio of -428.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

