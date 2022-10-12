Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on META. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.85.

META stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.52. 922,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,429,074. The company has a market cap of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $126.99 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

