Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $214.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.85.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.65. 936,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,429,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $126.99 and a one year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1,401.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 5,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

