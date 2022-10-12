METABULLRAGE (BERAGE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6,878.57

METABULLRAGE (BERAGE) traded down 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. METABULLRAGE has a market cap of $6,878.57 and $92,223.00 worth of METABULLRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, METABULLRAGE has traded down 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. One METABULLRAGE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get METABULLRAGE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About METABULLRAGE

METABULLRAGE was first traded on January 15th, 2022. METABULLRAGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. METABULLRAGE’s official website is metabullrage.com. METABULLRAGE’s official Twitter account is @metabullrage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling METABULLRAGE

According to CryptoCompare, “METABULLRAGE (BERAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METABULLRAGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METABULLRAGE is 0.00000688 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metabullrage.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METABULLRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire METABULLRAGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METABULLRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for METABULLRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for METABULLRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.