Metadium (META) Market Cap Hits $51.23 Million

Metadium (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $51.23 million and $2.85 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051617 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium (META) is a cryptocurrency . Metadium has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,687,369,624 in circulation. The last known price of Metadium is 0.03029022 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,679,657.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadium.com/.”

