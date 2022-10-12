Metagochi (MGCHI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.82

Metagochi (MGCHI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Metagochi has a market capitalization of $38.82 and approximately $162.00 worth of Metagochi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metagochi token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metagochi has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metagochi

Metagochi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. Metagochi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Metagochi’s official Twitter account is @metagochi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metagochi’s official message board is medium.com/@safeape0. Metagochi’s official website is metagochi.com. The Reddit community for Metagochi is https://reddit.com/r/metagochi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metagochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagochi (MGCHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metagochi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagochi is 0 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagochi.com/.”

