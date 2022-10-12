Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

