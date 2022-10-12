Metavice (SERVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6,397.46

Metavice (SERVE) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Metavice has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Metavice token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Metavice has a market cap of $6,397.46 and $8,396.00 worth of Metavice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metavice alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metavice Profile

Metavice’s launch date was October 19th, 2021. Metavice’s official website is www.serve.network. Metavice’s official Twitter account is @metaservex.

Buying and Selling Metavice

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavice (SERVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metavice has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metavice is 0.00102502 USD and is down -10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,986.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.serve.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metavice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metavice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metavice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metavice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metavice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.