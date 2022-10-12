Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,412. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Methanex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

