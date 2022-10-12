MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.38

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.38 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 1178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

