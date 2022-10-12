MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $70,968.74 and $1.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022910 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 454,721,312 coins and its circulating supply is 177,419,384 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB Coin (MIB) is a cryptocurrency . MIB Coin has a current supply of 454,630,427 with 177,328,499.08029 in circulation. The last known price of MIB Coin is 0.00039999 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mibcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

