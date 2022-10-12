Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 363,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

