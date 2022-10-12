MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MOFG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.89. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.25 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

