Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 25,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 114,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.34.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
