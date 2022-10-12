Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 25,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 114,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

