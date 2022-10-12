Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires 187,997 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,997 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 2.44% of Better Choice worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTTR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 117.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 1.7% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Better Choice Stock Down 1.9 %

BTTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,966. Better Choice Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Better Choice Profile

(Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.