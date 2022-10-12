Millrace Asset Group Inc. Grows Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,544 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up 2.2% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Harmonic worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.3 %

Harmonic stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,252. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

