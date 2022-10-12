Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the period. PetIQ accounts for 2.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.43% of PetIQ worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in PetIQ by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 14,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

