Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New $820,000 Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arhaus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 6,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arhaus

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

