MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,072.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $1,072.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00272403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00124363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00756336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00584534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00251299 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,869,570 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @m_w_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin has a current supply of 10,869,405.2069404. The last known price of MimbleWimbleCoin is 1.36167998 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $39.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mwc.mw/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.