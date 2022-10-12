Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
