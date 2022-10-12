Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

