MIR COIN (MIR) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $5,978.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN (MIR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MIR through the process of mining. MIR COIN has a current supply of 1,300,000,000 with 780,627,480.525 in circulation. The last known price of MIR COIN is 0.00199993 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,024.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.mircoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

