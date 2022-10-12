MiraQle Price Tops $0.0032 (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MiraQle token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MiraQle has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $71,905.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiraQle has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051733 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiraQle Profile

MiraQle launched on June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MiraQle is blog.naver.com/msqplus. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @miraqle_mql and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiraQle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle (MQL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MiraQle has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiraQle is 0.00328108 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,158.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miraqle.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiraQle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiraQle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

