Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 8,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirvac Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirvac Group (MRVGF)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.