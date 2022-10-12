Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 1049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

