Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE MUFG opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.