Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,732,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 169,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 124,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

