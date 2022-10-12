Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Up 2.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

