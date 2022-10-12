Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Up 2.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.