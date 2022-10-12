Mizuho Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $149.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.24.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.18. 22,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.