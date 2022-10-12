Mizuho Trims Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price to $66.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock worth $1,547,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

