Modefi (MOD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $80,274.00

Modefi (MOD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Modefi has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $80,274.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modefi has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modefi Token Profile

Modefi was first traded on June 9th, 2020. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 tokens. The official website for Modefi is modefi.io. Modefi’s official message board is modefi.medium.com. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @modefi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modefi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi (MOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Modefi has a current supply of 22,000,000 with 15,342,020.73352713 in circulation. The last known price of Modefi is 0.23079245 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $73,334.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modefi.io.”

