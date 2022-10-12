Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

