Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

