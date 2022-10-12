Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

