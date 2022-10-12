Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after buying an additional 557,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31.

