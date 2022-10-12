Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,982 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

