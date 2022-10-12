Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

