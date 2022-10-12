Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Trading Down 5.9%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. 1,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Dividend Announcement

About Molson Coors Brewing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

