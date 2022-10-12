Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.