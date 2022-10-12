MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get MoneySuperMarket.com alerts:

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Monday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 12-month low of 15.60 and a 12-month high of 15.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.