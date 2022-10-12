MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $6,242.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 166,802,477 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @monk_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MONK is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “MONK (MONK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MONK through the process of mining. MONK has a current supply of 12,963,755.07159385. The last known price of MONK is 0.00967439 USD and is down -29.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,816.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.monkey.vision/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.