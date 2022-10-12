Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Monroe Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,813. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.23. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.