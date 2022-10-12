Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 24,278 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

