Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,181 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. 1,414,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27.

