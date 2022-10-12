Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Insider Activity

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 246,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

