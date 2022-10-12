Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $342,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

