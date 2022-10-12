Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,729,000.

BBN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,071. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

