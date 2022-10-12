Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $129.91 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.07.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

