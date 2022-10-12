Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

SYY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

