Moonpot One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,619.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Moonpot token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,619.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonpot Token Profile

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,391,835 tokens. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @moonpotdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com. The official message board for Moonpot is moonpot.com/alpha.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot (POTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonpot has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonpot is 0.13317746 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,860.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://play.moonpot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

