MoonShine Price Down 54.1% This Week (Moon)

MoonShine (Moon) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MoonShine token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonShine has a market capitalization of $2,387.01 and $45,913.00 worth of MoonShine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonShine has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MoonShine

MoonShine’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. MoonShine’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for MoonShine is https://reddit.com/r/moonshinebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MoonShine’s official Twitter account is @moonshinebsc. The official message board for MoonShine is medium.com/@moonshinebsc. The official website for MoonShine is www.moonshine.fund.

Buying and Selling MoonShine

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonShine (Moon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonShine has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonShine is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonshine.fund/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonShine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonShine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonShine using one of the exchanges listed above.

