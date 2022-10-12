Moonshots Farm (BONES) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8,910.96

Moonshots Farm (BONES) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Moonshots Farm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonshots Farm has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Moonshots Farm has a total market cap of $8,910.96 and $8,216.00 worth of Moonshots Farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Moonshots Farm (CRYPTO:BONES) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 7th, 2022. Moonshots Farm’s total supply is 603,000 tokens. Moonshots Farm’s official website is moonshots.farm. Moonshots Farm’s official Twitter account is @moonshotsfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonshots Farm (BONES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonshots Farm has a current supply of 603,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonshots Farm is 0.01470846 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonshots.farm/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshots Farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshots Farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshots Farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

